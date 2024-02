A court in Karnataka has summoned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it over his remarks on Sanatana Dharma made last year.

The DMK minister, who is also the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, has been asked to appear before the 42nd ACM Court in Bengaluru on March 4 over his remarks on Sanatana Dharma where he likened it to dengue and malaria, sparking a furore.

More to follow...