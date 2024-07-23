Union Budget 2024 | Nirmala Sitharaman has done injustice to Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah

It was promised that Rs 6,000 crore will be given for peripheral ring road and development of water bodies, but it has not been given, he further said. "We had also sought for an increase in disaster relief and that too has not been given. For the Upper Bhadra project the FM had herself in the last budget had said Rs 5,300 crore will be given, it has not been given, we will ask for it." The state's demands on urban and rural housing schemes, and matching grants for backward areas development have not been met, and so does the demand for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur, which is a backward area, he added.