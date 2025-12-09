Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister V Somanna flaggs off Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express

Somanna said the new train now connected by a direct train with 31 stops at important places, including Nellore, Guntur, Secunderabad, Bidar, Manmad, and others.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 12:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakatrainV Somanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us