Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Uttara Kannada: Crocodile sneaks into residential area in Dandeli

It is said that despite being informed, none from the forest department turned up at the spot.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 01:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 01:02 IST
CrocodileDandeli

Follow us on :

Follow Us