Uttara Kannada: Crocodile sneaks into residential area in Dandeli

<p>Dandeli: A huge crocodile sneaked into a residential area on Haliyal Road in Dandeli on Thursday. However, local residents caught the crocodile and released it into Kali river.</p>.'Illegal' resort in Dandeli tiger reserve creates flutter.<p>It is said that despite being informed, none from the forest department turned up at the spot. River Kali, which flows at a short distance from the populated area, is home to a large number of crocodiles. They sneak into residential areas by crossing the parapet constructed by the forest department. </p>