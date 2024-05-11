Home
VHP-led protest over police show cause notice in Keragodu Hanuman flag row

Activists of Hindu organisations along with JD(S) workers held a protest march allegeing the police had issued a show cause notice against a few activists involved in the Hanuman flag row of Keragodu in Mandya only after political interference.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 10:39 IST
Mandya: Activists of Hindu organisations led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested along with JD(S) workers against police on Saturday, for allegedly issuing show cause notice to few activists who participated in the protest of Hanuman flag row of Keragodu in Mandya district.

They held a protest march from bus stand circle to police station by hailing the slogan of 'Jai Sri Ram'.

They alleged that the police have issued show cause notice to Balakrishna, Shivu, Karthik and Harish and sought explanation on why their names should not be included in the list of rowdy sheeters maintained by the police. They accused that police have issued the notice only after political interference.

JD(S) leaders B R Ramachandra, Raghunandan, Vasantha Kumar, Yogesh, Narasimhamurthy, Viroopaksha and others participated in the protest too.

Published 11 May 2024, 10:39 IST
