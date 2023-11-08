Video of Karnataka minister 'helped' by gunman to put on shoe goes viral, BJP slams Cong of enslaving bodyguards

Dharwad: Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa was caught on camera letting his gunman put on his shoe for him, the video of which went viral on social media.
This incident took place at a government Gourishankar hostel located at Saptapur area in Dharwad on Wednesday.
BJP Karnataka's X handle also tweeted the purported video of the incident and slammed the minister for 'enslaving his bodyguards'. Tagging both the state CM and Mahadevappa, the BJP said, "Siddaramaiah's arrogance seems to have rubbed off onto @CMahadevappa. High Command enslaved @INCKarnataka members and now they are enslaving their bodyguards. This is the guarantee given by the Social Welfare Minister to the society..!"
The minister had removed his shoe when he entered the kitchen at the hostel to inspect the quality of food supplied to hostel inmates.
After going through the foodgrains procured in kitchen and the cleanliness, the minister gave some suggestions to the hostel authorities and cook asking them to cook food in hygienic atmosphere and serve fresh food.
After coming out of kitchen, the gunman was seen rushed to the minister and was filmed putting on the latter's shoe on his feet.