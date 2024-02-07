Vijayanagar DCC chief fumes at Zameer, demands his removal as district minister

Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): Expressing anguish against the 'arbitrary functioning' of District Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Vijayanagara District Congress Committee president Siraj Sheikh on Tuesday warned that the Congress in the district will split into several factions if he is not relieved of district incharge.
Speaking to reporters here, Siraj Sheikh said, "The DCC has been receiving corruption complaints against the district minister. He (Zameer) does not seem to be interested in addressing grievances of his own Housing Department. He is getting work done through his agents, who have made the district administration office their home. These men care little for the views and opinions of the DCC president, the MLA and the party workers,” he said.
“He (Zameer) might be the close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but his arbitrary ways have hurt the party leaders and workers. I may be relieved of the DCC president (post) for raising my voice, but if I do not do it, the party may suffer irreparable damage in the district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Before the party splits into several factions, the chief minister should remove him as district in-charge minister,” he urged.
Sheikh, the former Kudligi MLA, said DCC president, said that Congress leaders and Hosapete CMC members were not invited to the Hampi Utsav.