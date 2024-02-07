JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vijayanagar DCC chief fumes at Zameer, demands his removal as district minister

Vijayanagara District Congress Committee president Siraj Sheikh on Tuesday warned that the Congress in the district will split into several factions if Khan is not relieved of district incharge.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 21:33 IST

Follow Us

Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): Expressing anguish against the 'arbitrary functioning' of District Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Vijayanagara District Congress Committee president Siraj Sheikh on Tuesday warned that the Congress in the district will split into several factions if he is not relieved of district incharge.

Speaking to reporters here, Siraj Sheikh said, "The DCC has been receiving corruption complaints against the district minister. He (Zameer) does not seem to be interested in addressing grievances of his own Housing Department. He is getting work done through his agents, who have made the district administration office their home. These men care little for the views and opinions of the DCC president, the MLA and the party workers,” he said.

“He (Zameer) might be the close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but his arbitrary ways have hurt the party leaders and workers. I may be relieved of the DCC president (post) for raising my voice, but if I do not do it, the party may suffer irreparable damage in the district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Before the party splits into several factions, the chief minister should remove him as district in-charge minister,” he urged.

Sheikh, the former Kudligi MLA, said DCC president, said that Congress leaders and Hosapete CMC members were not invited to the Hampi Utsav.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 21:33 IST)
CongressKarnatakaB Z Zameer Ahmed KhanVijayanagar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT