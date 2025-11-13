<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who had asked why terror attacks occurred during elections. He called CM's remarks “insensitive” and “cheap”.</p><p>“At a time when there could’ve been a terror attack against the country, when the country needs to be united, it’s tragic that they are indulging in such cheap politics. The fact that the Congress politicises the country's security, citizens’ deaths, soldiers’ sacrifice and national honour is really worrying,” Vijayendra posted on X (formerly Twitter).</p><p>"Just the way the people of Bihar are responding to the anti-national, insensitive and cheap politics of the Congress, the people of the state (Karnataka) will also answer…,” Vijayendra said, and urged the chief minister to withdraw his statement.</p>.Opposition parties in Assam decide to form anti-BJP front for 2026 Assembly polls, AIUDF excluded.<p>In a tweet on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah sought to know why terrorist attacks happen only during elections.</p>.<p>Earlier on Tuesday, reporters had asked Siddaramaiah the same question, to which the chief minister explained that there needs to be an investigation on the issue.</p>.<p>When asked if the blast would have any impact on the Bihar elections, Siddaramaiah had answered that it would negatively affect the BJP.</p>