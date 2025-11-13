Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vijayendra calls Siddaramaiah’s comments on Delhi terror attack insensitive, cheap

In a tweet on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah sought to know why terrorist attacks happen only during elections.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 21:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiSiddaramaiahB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us