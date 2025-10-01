Karnataka: Yatagal village boycotts census over poor connectivity

<p class="bodytext">Residents of Yatagal village in Maski taluk of the district have reportedly boycotted the caste census in protest against the poor mobile phone network coverage in the village. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The poor connectivity has affected the census exercise as enumerators aren't able to properly access the designated app on their phones. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"First get the network problem fixed. Then you can undertake the survey," the people reportedly told the enumerators who came to their doors on Tuesday.</p>.Caste census: Over 15 lakh houses in Karnataka enumerated on 9th day.<p class="bodytext">Maski tahsildar Manjunath Bhogavathi assured the protestors that a temporary camp would be set up wherever there is network coverage. Simultaneously, the network issues would be resolved, he promised them. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"The village, with around 250 houses, is surrounded by hillocks. One has to go near the government school or the Parvati temple to make or receive calls. There too there is constant breakup while talking on the phone," residents said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"We are forced to call one representative from each family to come near the school to get survey-related information. We aren't even able to upload details and acknowledgements from those surveyed. Not a single enumeration has been completed so far," a census officer said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The residents have demanded that telecom towers be set up in the village for better connectivity. </p>