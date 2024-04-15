Villagers protest as jumbo tramples farmer to death

A 45-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a stray elephant at Polenahalli village near here on Sunday. Narayanappa, a resident of the village, was taking betel leaves to Bangarpet market, when the jumbo attacked him near Kalikamba temple.
Hundreds of villagers, under the banner of Raitha Sangha, staged a protest demanding adequate compensation, a job to a family member of the deceased farmer and necessary measures to curb the man-elephant menace in the region.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Yedukondalu and RFO Srilakshmi rushed to the protest site and assured of providing compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin, a job for a family member in the Forest department.
The officer further assured the protesters of writing to the government on the measures, including creating an elephant corridor, to curb the menace.
