VIP treatment to Darshan: Bengaluru court orders actor to be shifted to Ballari jail

Amid controversy over viral photos of Darshan Thoogudeepa seen smoking along with known gangsters in prison, a magistrate court on Tuesday ordered the actor to be moved to the Ballari prison. Darshan has been in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru since June 22 in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The development has come against the backdrop of Darshan enjoying 'special privileges' at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after a photograph of him smoking and relaxing with known gangsters went viral on Sunday.