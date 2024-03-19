Virajpet tree felling scam: Forest department recommends CID probe

Bengaluru: The Forest Department has recommended a CID investigation into the Virajpet tree felling scam in view of the huge loss of revenue to the government and nature of the violations.
In June 2023, DH had reported about the tree felling scam in Virajpet, where the then Deputy Conservator of Forests Y Chakrapani was accused of giving permission to axe 55 teak trees even though the request was for felling only five trees.
An inquiry into the tree-felling permits later found large-scale violations in the Virajpet division, prompting Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre to order a high-level inquiry by five senior IFS officials.
An interim report submitted to the minister on March 4 stated that during the five months of Chakrapani’s posting, the Virajpet division saw permission to fell a whopping 6,931 trees.
The committee looked into 80 files and said there may not be revenue loss in 39 of the files. “Prima facie, these files seem to be related to redeemed lands where the landowner/cultivator has rights over the trees. With regard to the remaining files, there are multiple violations involving crores of rupees. In addition, the authenticity of the documents and files itself is questionable,” a source said.
Khandre, who had looked into the interim report, ordered a thorough probe into the scam. In his letter, Khandre said the committee had not looked into the negligence, violation and omissions by the officials and hasn’t considered the financial and ecological damage.
“There is a need to relook into the files and submit a full report within a week,” the letter said.
A senior official said the committee found it difficult to probe the matter.
“The tree clearance files include clearances from revenue department officials. Authenticity of the letters from tahsildars has been questioned. Many of the files do not have crucial documents, including the land record, details of the trees or even the application for felling and transit permit. At least, eight files have been tampered with. This needs forensic expertise, which the forest department doesn’t have.”
To a question, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Brijesh Kumar Dikshit said the department had communicated to the government about the need for a CID investigation.
"The matter involves huge loss to the government and there is a possibility of officials from multiple departments being involved. Hence, we have written to the government recommending a CID investigation," he said.
Sources said that the minister had already pushed for an inquiry by an independent agency. "The minister will look into the file and take a decision soon," the source said.
