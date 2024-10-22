Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Voter bribery’ audio: His voice cloned, claims Arsikere MLA

The audio that went viral the past week featured a man alleged to be Gowda speaking about the distribution of money to influence the voters in Hassan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 02:54 IST
CongressKarnataka PoliticsKarntaka NewsK M Shivalinge Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us