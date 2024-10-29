Waqf land controversy: No farmer will be evicted, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Following allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Sidddaramaiah</a> on Tuesday said none of them will be evicted, and notices issued to them will be withdrawn.</p>.<p>"No farmer will be evicted from their land. Yesterday Revenue Minister (Krishna Byre Gowda), M B Patil (Industries and Vijayapura district in-charge Minister) and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have jointly said that no farmer from Vijayapura will be evicted from their land," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.Waqf controversy: Karnataka government to withdraw notices issued to farmers in Vijayapura district.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said in case notices have been issued to farmers, they will be withdrawn.</p>.<p>Responding to a question that similar notices have been issued to farmers in Yadgir and Dharwad districts too, the CM said: "I will ask the Revenue Minister to look into it, nowhere farmers will be evicted." </p><p>Seeking to clarify "confusion" over 1,200 acres in Honavada of Tikota taluk being marked as Waqf property, M B Patil had recently said it was due to an “error” in the gazette notification.</p>.<p>He also had said only 11 acres out of the 1,200 acres are Waqf properties, and a task force headed by the Deputy Commissioner will be formed to resolve the issues.</p>