Waqf properties row: BJP's protest is nothing but politics, says Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka CM said his government had already directed officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers and assured that none of them will be evicted.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:09 IST
