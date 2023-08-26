Was told not to receive PM Modi, clarifies D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great honour and respect in Bengaluru on Saturday.
But they had to stay away since the Chief Secretary of the State received an official communication from the Prime Minister's Office that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Governor should not be present to receive him at the airport.
He was speaking to media persons in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.
Reacting to comments by BJP leaders on not welcoming the PM, he said, "We are well aware of the protocol and we have enough political knowledge on how to respect whom. PM had come to the state for the first time since Congress came to power, to honour ISRO scientists for their success of Chandrayaan 3" he said.
Meanwhile, he informed that they are planning to re-organise the entire team of KPCC, since many of them have become ministers and to give opportunities for new leaders.
D K Shivakumar also reiterated, "We are not doing 'Operation Hastha' and we don't need to do it. Every party worker will have their own desires and aspirations. We are giving benefits of all five guarantees for every one, without any discrimination. If leaders from other parties appreciate our programmes on behalf of their respective constituencies, what is wrong in it?" he questioned.
Regarding the Cauvery water issue, he said, "If the MPs of the state and other party leaders join us in the fight for Cauvery water at the central level, we welcome them. Else we will do our duty to protect the welfare of our farmers and to honour the court. Our Advocate General has met the experts at the central level. And the status of availability of water in our dams and rainfall situation in the state has been conveyed," he said.