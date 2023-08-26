Was told not to receive PM Modi, clarifies D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great honour and respect in Bengaluru on Saturday.

But they had to stay away since the Chief Secretary of the State received an official communication from the Prime Minister's Office that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Governor should not be present to receive him at the airport.

He was speaking to media persons in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

Reacting to comments by BJP leaders on not welcoming the PM, he said, "We are well aware of the protocol and we have enough political knowledge on how to respect whom. PM had come to the state for the first time since Congress came to power, to honour ISRO scientists for their success of Chandrayaan 3" he said.