Water level at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir drops to 80.55 feet

KRS dam has 11.08 tmcft (22% of its gross capacity) of water as against its gross capacity 49.45 tmcft; it had 13.56 tmcft on the same day, last year. Hemavathi dam has 9.38 tmcft (25%) as against its capacity 37.10 tmcft ; last year on the same day, it had 17.71 tmcft. Kabini has 6.97 tmcft (36%) as against its capacity 19.52 tmcft ; last year on the same day, it had 4.91 tmcft. Harangi had 3.04 tmcft (36%) as against its capacity 8.50 tmcft and last year, it had 2.69 tmcft.