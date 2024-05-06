Water level at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir drops to 80.55 feet

The water level in Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district in Cauvery basin dropped to 80.55 feet as against its capacity of 124.80 feet on Sunday.
However, the officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam said that the available water at KRS and Kabini dams in Cauvery basin will be enough to meet drinking water needs until pre-monsoon showers begin in June and reservoirs receive proper inflow by July. They can draw water for drinking upto 60 feet at KRS, they said.
As on May 5, as per the report of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, including KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi have just 27% of water compared to their gross capacity. They have 30.46 tmcft as against their gross capacity of 114.57 tmcft. Last year, on the same day, it had 38.87 tmcft.
KRS dam has 11.08 tmcft (22% of its gross capacity) of water as against its gross capacity 49.45 tmcft; it had 13.56 tmcft on the same day, last year. Hemavathi dam has 9.38 tmcft (25%) as against its capacity 37.10 tmcft ; last year on the same day, it had 17.71 tmcft. Kabini has 6.97 tmcft (36%) as against its capacity 19.52 tmcft ; last year on the same day, it had 4.91 tmcft. Harangi had 3.04 tmcft (36%) as against its capacity 8.50 tmcft and last year, it had 2.69 tmcft.
On Sunday, the water level at Kabini was 2,258.83 feet as against its capacity 2,284 feet; Hemavathi was 2,879.21 feet as against its capacity 2,922 feet; Harangi was 2,823.99 feet as against its capacity 2,859 feet. Last year, on the same day, water level at KRS stood at 85.54 feet; Hemavathi stood at 2,896.45 feet; Kabini stood at 2,252.92 feet; Harangi stood at 2,820.14 feet.
As much as 3.35 tmcft of water is required from both KRS (2 tmcft) and Kabini per month to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru (2 tmc), Mysuru (0.75 tmc), Mandya, Chamarajangar and Ramanagara (0.60 tmc).
The water for irrigation from KRS was stopped on December 9, 2023. The officials did not release water from both KRS and Kabini for summer crops or even perennial sugarcane crops and zaid crops (dry crops-Are kushki) like Bajra, Jowar, Ragi, groundnut during summer this year as the available water was reserved for drinking purpose as per the decision of Irrigation Consultative Committee and state government.
The state received 25% deficit South-West monsoon rainfall from June to September 2023, including 27% percent deficit rainfall in south interior Karnataka, including Cauvery basin.
The state received 38% deficit North-East monsoon showers from October to December 2023, including 31% deficit rainfall in south interior Karnataka, including Cauvery basin. Hence, in 2023, the maximum water level touched at KRS dam was 113.44 feet; Kabini was 2,282.73 feet; Hemavathi was 2,915.05 feet; and Harangi dam was 2,858.65 feet.
From January, so far, the state has recorded 34% deficit rainfall and 80% deficit rainfall in south interior Karnataka, including Cauvery basin.