Water released from KRS dam, farmers continue protests in Karnataka

After the Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, 2,171 cusec of water was released into the Cauvery river and 3,564 cusec into canals from the KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk of the district on Tuesday morning (September 19).
Besides, 1,663 cusec of water was discharged from Kabini dam, in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, into the River Kapila. In all, around 5,000 cusec is reaching Biligundlu, according to officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam.
The inflow into KRS dam stood at 7,007 cusec on September 19. The water level is 96.86 ft against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.
As soon as they learned about the increase in outflow from KRS dam, members of various organisations launched a protest.
Members of Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, who have been staging an indefinite stir in front of Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya, wore black clothes and blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway for more than half an hour. They demanded the Prime Minister to come up with a distress formula. The CWMA, which is giving directions against Karnataka, should be scrapped, they said.
MLA Darshan Puttannaiah said the dams would deplete if CWMA directions are followed. Similar protests were held in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.