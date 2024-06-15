We have not indulged in vindictive politics, it is BJP's job: Siddaramaiah

About eight MPs from South India being made Union Ministers, CM Siddaramaiah said, "No matter what they do, people in South India won't support BJP. Because it the RSS base party and political face mask or RSS. They did not get good results in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as well in the Parliamentary election. Their own RSS leader has stated that people have taught them a lesson for their arrogance."

Siddaramaiah also cleared that they have released most of the drought relief fund and they will remaining bit too, he said

He even said that they would do ZP, TP and other local body elections shortly.

Regarding the NEET issue, he said, "There has been injustice to students who have worked hard. Giving grace marks is not a good practice. There has to be a probe about it and re-exam too," he said.

When asked about the upper limit of scholarship for students restricted to Rs 6 lakh and marks slab increased from 65 per cent to 75 per cent, he said that he would talk to concerned officials.

Regarding medical education fees increased by 10 per cent, he said "It is not being increased now, it was done long back. We will discuss with officials," he said.