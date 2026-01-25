<p>The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) was envisioned as an affordable solution to city’s traffic woes — easier to build, cheaper than Namma Metro and better integrated with the railway network. </p>.<p>But it has been plagued by delays — from alignment approvals to land hurdles to poor inter-agency coordination and train procurement challenges. </p>.<p>More than 3 months after the Oct 2025 deadline set by PM Narendra Modi passed with little progress, the project now appears to be gaining momentum. </p>.<p>Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE), the implementing agency, has a technocrat as full-time managing director for the first time in over 3 years. </p>.<p>Lakshman Singh, a 1996-batch IRSE officer with vast experience in railway projects, took charge as K-RIDE MD on Dec 1, 2025. </p>.<p>In his first wide-ranging interview since taking office, Singh tells DH how the 149-km project is getting back on track. </p><p><strong>Edited excerpts:</strong> </p>.<p><strong>The project deadline has been revised multiple times. When can Bengalureans expect operations to begin?</strong> </p>.<p>We’re aware of the time and cost overruns, and have kept strict timelines. While a suburban railway corridor typically takes at least five years to build, we want to do it in two to three years. We plan to open corridor 2 (Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara, 25.01 km) by Dec 2028, corridor 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, 46.88 km) in Mar or June 2029, and corridor 1 (KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli/Airport, 49.9 km) and corridor 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield, 35.52 km) by Mar 2030. </p>.<p><strong>The railways recently approved the alignment of corridor 1, which connects city centre with the airport. What are the next steps?</strong> </p>.<p>Based on approved alignment, we’re assessing land requirements and will begin acquisition, which should take about a year. Utility shifting will be done in phases as land becomes available. While main construction will start in a year, work is already going on at Yeshwantpur, Lottegollahalli and Hebbal. </p>.<p>There were speculations that corridor 3 might be dropped. </p>.<p>The railways has approved corridor 3 alignment as per the DPR. It has created a suburban terminal with five stabling lines and as many platforms at Bengaluru Cantonment. Local train services will be originating from there. Issues such as fares and revenue-sharing will be decided at the government level when the entire infrastructure is ready. </p>.<p><strong>When will tenders be awarded for corridor 2, after L&T pulled out in July?</strong> </p>.<p>We are working to award tenders at the earliest, but cannot specify a timeline. </p>.<p><strong>When will tenders for corridor 4 be re-floated?</strong> </p>.<p>As soon as all private land is acquired. We already have required railway land. Some utilities need to be shifted and encroachments cleared. We are looking into them. </p>.<p><strong>The state Cabinet has approved the project cost rise from Rs 15,767 crore to Rs 16,876 crore. Will there be further escalation?</strong> </p>.<p>There has been no change in scope of work, except that rolling stock will now be purchased, instead of leased. Cost escalation due to inflation and time overruns is inevitable. The revised cost will be worked out in due course after receiving competitive bids for all components. </p>.<p><strong>Foreign lenders KfW and EIB will fund a large part of the project (over €800 mn). Are they worried about delays?</strong> </p>.<p>All financial institutions are with us. Loan agreements have been signed, but funds have not been drawn as they are not yet required. We will first use government equity through budgetary allocations. Funding has never been an issue because our progress slowed after the contractor (L&T) pulled out of the project. In 2026-27, we expect significant allocations as work speeds up. </p>.<p><strong>Why has private land acquisition and removal of encroachments from railway land been so challenging?</strong> </p>.<p>Unlike metro, this project will create a new network within city, changing development patterns along existing railway tracks. While these areas are less developed, they have unauthorised structures. We are working with the railways to remove encroachments and rehabilitate affected people. For corridor 2, legal issues have been resolved through dialogue. People have withdrawn cases. We’re working with state government agencies to expedite private land acquisition. </p>.<p><strong>What is the status of the 146-km phase 2, which was proposed to extend suburban network to neighbouring towns?</strong> </p>.<p>Both the Centre and the state are keen to connect Bengaluru to neighbouring cities, and different options are being looked into. Much time has passed since phase 2 was proposed and new situations have emerged. Fresh origin-destination surveys are needed to assess demand. As a government agency, we will implement whatever is decided. </p>.<p><strong>What is the status of rolling stock procurement?</strong> </p>.<p>We will purchase air-conditioned, metro-like coaches. Both the state and the railways have agreed to share the cost (Rs 4,270.3 crore) equally. The railways asked us to place orders with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). We’ve approached the state for exemption under Sec 4(g) of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, to procure coaches without floating tenders. </p>.<p><strong>How many coaches will operations begin with?</strong> </p>.<p>We will start with six-coach trains on all corridors, instead of the earlier plan for three, and expand to nine coaches based on demand. We’re building 205-metre-long platforms to accommodate nine coaches. At some stations, we may construct shorter platforms due to land constraints. </p>.<p><strong>What will the KSR Bengaluru suburban station at Majestic look like?</strong> </p>.<p>It will be built on the median (of Gubbi Thotadappa Road), between the railway and bus stations. It will be a multi-modal hub, connected to railway and bus stations through skywalks and escalators. </p>.<p><strong>How will the suburban rail share viaduct with metro’s Blue line?</strong> </p>.<p>Benniganahalli and surrounding areas will become one of the greatest and unique mobility hubs in the world. Our track will run below the Blue Line. Baiayappanahalli will have Corridors 2 and 4. It’s a busy area with space constraints. We’ll have to create new infrastructure within existing systems. There’ll be little flexibility in that. We’ll revisit the methodology, test soil capacity and alter structure designs. The work will be technically challenging. </p>