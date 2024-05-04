We will arrest Prajwal Revanna & bring him back, assures Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the government will ensure Prajwal Revanna, the Hassan MP who is accused in sexual harassment cases, is caught wherever he is and brought back.
Prajwal, who is seeking re-election from Hassan parliamentary seat, fled the country fearing arrest after his obscene video clips went viral.
Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of his campaign for Bagalkot Congress candidate Samyukta Patil, Siddaramaiah said, “Wherever he is, we will arrest and bring him back. I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport.”
The BJP leadership was aware of Prajwal’s obscene video clips. Yet they formed an alliance with the JD(S) and supported him, the CM charged.
HDK flayed
“Injustice has been done to women. During election campaigning, Kumaraswamy called Prajwal his son. Now, he claims he has nothing to do with Revanna’s family as they stay separately. If that’s the case why is he holding discussion with advocates,” Siddaramaih sought to know.
Published 03 May 2024, 23:14 IST