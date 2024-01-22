We worship Mahatma Gandhi's Ram, not BJP's: Siddaramaiah

BJP has attacked Siddaramaiah for being pro-minorities, giving him monikers such as Siddaramulla Khan. He was slammed as "anti-Hindu" for not declaring a public holiday on Monday.

"I had budget preparation work. But I came here because it was the pratishtapane of Sri Ramachandra, Lakshmana, Sita and the inauguration of an Anjaneya idol. So, I postponed all my work for this," Siddaramaiah said.

"Many people say Siddaramaiah is an atheist. I'm a believer. I have Rama in my name. I am Siddarama. I am Siddaramaiah," the CM exclaimed. "I never opposed the existence of God."

Siddaramaiah even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and made the crowd say it aloud. "This slogan isn't someone's property," he said.

"The entire nation worships Sri Ramachandra. In my village, I funded the construction of a Ram temple," Siddaramaiah said, recalling how he used to participate in bhajans at his village during Dhanurmasa.

"But no God wants to be loved excessively. Basavanna said there's God within us. That's why he said that body is the temple," he said, adding that God won't be pleased if worship is 'melodramatic'.

Siddaramaiah said all religions want good for humanity.

"Everyone, including Gandhi, spoke of Ram Rajya. It is what Kuvempu said - a garden of peace for all of humanity. That's why the Constitution speaks of co-existence and harmony. We must live with humanity without hating each other," he said.

Talk in political circles is that BJP's Hindutva politics may have forced Siddaramaiah to assert his Hindu credentials.

When he became the CM in 2013, he swore in the name of truth. But last year, he swore in the name of God.

During his first term, Siddaramaiah defended his food habits and said he had eaten meat before visiting a temple. His previous government also introduced a law against superstitions.