Woman vlogger accused of suicide abetment held in Kerala

Musthafa, 35, was held from one of her relatives' house at Vadakara in Kozhikode where she was hiding. The police had issued a look out circular as she absconded.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 15:43 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 15:43 IST
