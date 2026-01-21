<p>Thiruvananthapuram:<strong> </strong>Woman vlogger Shimjitha Musthafa was held by the police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a youth in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> allegedly after she posted a video accusing him of sexual misconduct in a bus.</p><p>Musthafa, 35, was held from one of her relatives' house at Vadakara in Kozhikode where she was hiding. The police had issued a look out circular as she absconded.</p><p>Deepak U of Govindapuram in Kozhikode was found hanging in his house on January 18. Musthafa posted videos of Deepak traveling in a bus in which she was also travelling on January 16. She accused him of inappropriately touching her with sexual intention and the video had gone viral. </p><p>Deepak's father Choyi and mother Kanyaka said that he was very upset over the incident as he was innocent. Hence he ended life by suicide.</p>.Debt of Rs 22 ends in murder: Man bashes friend's head in drunken rage in Telangana's Medak.<p>The incident triggered strong protest against Musthafa with even women accusing her of raising baseless allegations for publicity. </p><p>The police registered a case against her for abetment of suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Musthafa was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration against Musthafa, who is also a former local body member in Malappuram.</p><p>Police were trying to extract the full video from her mobile phone. The bus driver and conductor were learnt to have given a statement to the police that they did not notice any issue in the bus. The police were also collecting statements from other passengers in the bus.</p><p>Though Musthafa earlier maintained that she had reported to the police about the misconduct she suffered in the bus, the police had denied it.</p>