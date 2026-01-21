<p>Hassan: Union Minister of Heavy industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to provide scholarships to poor students belonging to backward and minority communities over the past three years.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said, “What kind of Ahinda leader is Siddaramaiah? From the year 2023 to 2026, 1.64 lakh students from backward and minority communities have not received scholarships. The students belonging to the Ahinda category have been cheated."</p>.‘Ending corruption isn’t anti-federal’: H D Kumaraswamy defends new rural jobs law.<p>"The officials claim that the money has not been released by the Finance Department. The community should note to what extent the chief minister is protecting the interests of the children belonging to Ahinda communities," he said. </p><p>DH had carried a report that 1.6 lakh backward class and minority students are in distress as they have not received scholarship, on January 20.</p>