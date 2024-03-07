Well springs to life in Karnataka's Sirsi thanks to 57-yr-old woman’s never-say-die spirit

The tireless efforts by 57-yr-old Gowri Naik to dig an open well near an anganwadi centre on the outskirts of Sirsi finally materialised, as water sprang from it on Wednesday.
Undeterred by the hardships and hurdles coming her way, Gowri had carried on with her mission.
It took a full 35 days to dig 45 feet for Gowri, before the elixir of life erupted. She will dig an additional five feet, before completing the task she took upon herself to quench thirst of children coming to the anganwadi.
Gowri took the assistance of two labourers to lift out the soil in the last three days, after she developed health complications.
The villagers were jubilant and complimented Gowri. They also offered puja to the open well. Sweets were distributed to those who had gathered at the spot.
“It was next to impossible to dig the open well. However, I was determined to complete the mission. The motivation of villagers infused new energy in me every day,” Gowri said.
Officials objected to digging the open well near the anganwadi, as she had not taken permission from the department of women and child welfare. But Gowri continued undaunted. This is the third open well dug by Gowri.
District incharge Minister Mankal Vaidya had met Gowri mid-way through the task and lauded her effort. But he asked her to stop the work owing to her age, promising to get the well dug by the government. But she insisted on finishing the job herself.
Officials even covered the dug-up portion with wooden planks and tried to fence the area to stop the woman from going ahead. But the village residents resisted all such efforts and held protests.
Lok Sabha member Ananthkumar Hegde, finally, got the deputy commissioner to permit her work.
