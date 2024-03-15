Why no mention of Tamils who fled Sri Lanka in CAA?: KBG

Bengaluru, dhns: Slamming the union government’s notification on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday questioned why Sri Lanka Tamils were kept away from ambit of the CAA?
Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, Gowda said that the Cabinet did not discuss the CAA issue, but the state government would certainly take a stand on it.
“In my personal opinion, a large number of Tamils fled Sri Lanka during the war between the government forces and the LTTE there. They are living in different parts of South India. This was essentially a ethnic conflict which had a religious angle. Why is there no mention of displaced Sri Lankan Tamils in CAA?” he said.
He alleged that this clearly showed that the union government had intentionally ignored South India and its problems.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:29 IST)