Home

Wild jumbo 'Karadi' rescued in Belur taluk

Last Updated 18 April 2024, 22:35 IST

On Thursday, the Forest Department personnel rescued a wild elephant named ‘Karadi’, which had turned into a nightmare at Vatihalli estate in the taluk.

The department’s personnel launched the operation on Thursday morning and shot a dart at the wild jumbo to tranquilise it.

Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Harsha, Prashantha, Sugreeva, Karnataka Bheema and Mahendra were deployed to rescue the wild jumbo. 

‘Karadi’ had killed Vasantha, a resident of Mattavara village, on January 4. Later, it attacked five people in some parts of the taluk and created panic among the villagers.

Relocation

According to the department officials, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhede has permitted the rescue of the elephants creating panic in the district. They would be relocated after fixing the radio collars. The operation would be conducted till April 24.

The officials said the remaining wild jumbos Seege, Vikrant, Pencil Kore, Captain, Kanalli Kulla and the jumbo, which killed the Dasara elephant Arjuna, would be captured and radio-collared.

(Published 18 April 2024, 22:35 IST)
