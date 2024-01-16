Will hit Anantkumar Hegde with footwear if no apology: Cong's Ramappa

Harhar: Former MLA S Ramappa warned that Congress party workers would hit BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde with footwear if he did not apologise to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for addressing him in singular and calling for the destruction of mosques in the state .

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ramappa said that the BJP leader must mind his tongue while speaking about Congress leader who has presented budget 13 times and has become chief minister twice. BJP leader must apologise to people of the sate for his anti-constitutional remarks.