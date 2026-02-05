Menu
'Will hold protests across state,' says R Ashoka calling Speaker U T Khader 'partisan'

'This dharna will not end here. This is a looting government and we will hold protests across the state,' leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
Karnataka News

