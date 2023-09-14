Will not rest till D Sudhakar is dropped from Cabinet, says BJP

The BJP on Wednesday said that it is “gathering” incriminating documents showing the alleged involvement of Planning & Statistics Minister D Sudhakar’s family-owned realty firm Seven Hills Builders and Developers in harassment of “gullible” property owners in and around Bengaluru.
Former minister Govind Karjol and BJP SC Morcha president N Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the minister’s rude behaviour was not new. But after a Dalit family lodged a complaint with Yelahanka police, several victims of the realty firm are coming forward. “They are sending us documents. The party is examining them,” he added.
“We are not in a hurry, but we will not rest till he is dropped from Cabinet. Another victim, a 75-year-old Dalit woman, has sent me documents from Narasapur in Kolar district, seeking help. We will take up this case soon as party examines the veracity of these allegations,” Narayanaswamy said.
Karjol said the BJP would launch a statewide campaign against the minister , booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
“He has to make way for free and fair investigation. The BJP will not tolerate high-handedness of ministers who are turning abusive, insensitive and reckless. We need to expose them. The party will launch a widespread campaign if he is not dropped from the cabinet,” he said.