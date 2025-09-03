Will resolve confusion on Maitri classification, says K H Muniyappa

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K H Muniyappa on Tuesday reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the confusion surrounding the issuance of certificates denoting the community’s name as ‘Maitri’. Muniyappa said that the issue would be discussed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.</p>.<p>Interacting with reporters here, Muniyappa said that, although the Maitri community comes under the umbrella of the Madiga caste, members have incorrectly been classified under the Maitri category in official documents. </p><p>The Maitri community, however, has not been included under the Madiga community, but instead is listed as the 59th most backward community. </p>.Upparas found to be most backward of 22 communities.<p>Muniyappa added, “Since 1980, certificates issued have incorrectly mentioned the name of the caste as ‘Maitri’ depriving many of opportunities. The Justice Nagamohan Das Commission has confirmed that Maitri is a part of the Madiga community”.</p>