Will retire from politics if proven I lied on allocation of grants to Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Davangere: Reacting sharply to BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa's remark that Congress leaders tarnished the image of Karnataka by staging a protest in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he would retire from politics if he shared false data on release of grants to Karnataka from the Centre.

Speaking to media persons in Harihar on Friday, he said Karnataka collects Rs 4.30 lakh crore, second in the country after Maharashtra in tax collection.

"But we receive only Rs. 50,257 crore from the Centre. How can we remain silent? If BJP leaders B S Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Bommai and Ashoka can't protest. We have to protest to safeguard the interests of people of the state. Is it wrong to protest injustice?" he questioned, adding that he has not lied about the numbers when it comes to tax collection and money received from the Centre.

When questioned on drought compensation, the CM said the government has released grant of Rs 860 crore to deputy commissioners across the state and directed them to take steps to ensure that people would not face water, fodder crisis under any circumstance. Besides, they must take steps to ensure that people don't migrate to other place seeking employment, he added.

Siddaramaiah also said that as a temporary relief, the government has released a grant of Rs 650 crore to 34 lakh farmers and each farmer has received Rs 2,000. But the Centre has not released single rupee to the state as drought compensation even after five months, he claimed, adding that state BJP leaders Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Ashoka make only speeches but lack the courage to talk to Modi.