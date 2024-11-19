Winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly to begin on December 9

<p>The winter session of the Karnataka legislative assembly at Belagavi will commence on December 9, news agency <em>ANi</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1858769509479571830" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, citing an official summons notification by Karnataka governor Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.</p>.<p>The notification stated that the Governor has summoned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Karnataka Legislative Council to meet at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi at 11:00 am on December 9.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>