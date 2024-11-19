Home
Winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly to begin on December 9

The notification stated that the Governor has summoned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Karnataka Legislative Council to meet at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi at 11.00 AM on 9th December.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 07:19 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 07:19 IST
