Withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against DKS unethical, illegal: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi/Tumakuru/Gadag: The BJP leaders have launched a blistering attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over its decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a DA case.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the state Cabinet's decision 'unethical and illegal'.
It is unfortunate that the Congress government has decided to withdraw consent to the CBI probe when the agency was about to submit a charge-sheet in the case. I am confident that the court will reject the Cabinet decision."
"My party and I have faith in the judiciary. The decision (to withdraw nod to CBI inquiry) is purely political and is unethical and illegal. This shows that the Congress party has no trust in the judiciary," Joshi charged.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy in a scathing attack, said the Cabinet's decision to withdraw consent to CBI in Shivakumar's DA case has laid bare the Siddaramaiah government before the public.
Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru on Friday, the Union minister said, "The Cabinet cannot withdraw CBI inquiry after the filing of FIR and submission of charge sheet without the consent of the court. Only, the judge/s hearing the case in question, can decide the matter."
"Siddaramaiah talks big about the Constitution, law and rules. The government's decision is arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional. It challenges the court's jurisdiction," he said.
BJP veteran K S Eshwarappa too joined the chorus criticising the state government's decision as unprecedented and illegal. Speaking to reporters in Gadag on Friday, Eshwarappa termed the state cabinet a 'gang of thieves'.
The CBI had carried out 80% of the investigation into Shivakumar's DA case. He (DKS) went up to the apex court to get his name cleared. But he was unsuccessful in his attempts. Now, the elected government, crossing the line, has made an unprecedented decision, Eshwarappa charged.
Eshwarappa said that the BJP would challenge the Cabinet's decision in the court.