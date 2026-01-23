‘Withholding of funds by Karnataka may cripple Tungabhadra dam crest gate works’

<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagara district): Hosapete (Vijayanagara district), DHNS: Gate expert Kannaiah Naidu on Thursday warned that the installation of new crest gates at the Tungabhadra (TB) Dam could be delayed or even suspended due to the Karnataka government’s failure to release funds.</p>.<p>The installation of all 33 crest gates at the dam is currently underway.</p>.<p>Naidu, who inspected the work two days ago, said the Karnataka government had initially sanctioned <br>Rs 10 crore as the first instalment but later withdrew the amount.</p>.<p>‘Book adjustment’</p>.<p>“The contractors have informed me that funds are not being released on the pretext of a book adjustment. I have instructed the chief engineer of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam at Munirabad to ensure the immediate release of funds,” he said.</p>.New crest gates for Tungabhadra dam by June: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Naidu pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has already transferred its share of Rs 35 crore to the Karnataka treasury.</p>.<p>“Telangana is not a major beneficiary of the dam. But Andhra Pradesh has paid its contribution as well (total Rs 35 crore). I have come here for the inspection of the installation of the gates following instructions from the Andhra Pradesh government,” he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Fund shortages</p>.<p>Expressing shock over the lack of cooperation from the Karnataka government, Naidu said contractors had raised serious concerns about fund shortages.</p>.<p>“If the Karnataka government does not respond immediately, the crest gate installation work will not be completed by June,” he cautioned. He added that the quality of the ongoing crest gate installation work was satisfactory.</p>