Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Withholding of funds by Karnataka may cripple Tungabhadra dam crest gate works’

The installation of all 33 crest gates at the dam is currently underway.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 02:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 02:23 IST
KarnatakainfrastructureTungabhadraTungabhadra dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us