Wolf attacks 3 in Karnataka's Bidar, authorities say animal could be rabies-infected

<p>Hubballi: A suspected rabid wolf attacked three persons in Aurad range of Bidar district on Friday. A woman suffered serious injuries after the wolf bit her, while two men suffered minor injuries. They have been shifted to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) for treatment.</p><p>According to Bidar Deputy Conservator of Forests Ashish Reddy a lone ranger wolf attacked three persons in Aurad range on Friday evening. "It is very rare that wolves attack human. We are suspecting that this wolf could be infected with rabies as its behavior was different."</p><p>He said forest department officials are helping the injured persons to reach BRIMS and the entire cost of the treatment for the victims will be borne by the department.</p><p>Reddy said the department will start combing the area where the attack took place to capture the wolf. </p><p>"We will put nets and deploy other methods to capture the wolf, which is moving near human habitat, so that it does not create further conflict," he said.</p><p>Bidar has a sizable population of wolves. </p>