Woman, 2 kids killed in house collapse as rains lash Karnataka

Haveri: A woman and her two children were killed when their house collapsed on June 19 early morning at Madapur near Karadagi in Savanur taluk.
The house collapsed due to incessant rain, killing three and leaving two others of the family injured. They were asleep when the incident occurred, and were killed on the spot, a villager said.
The deceased have been identified as Channamma Harakuni (35), Amulya Harakuni (2), and Anushri Harakuni (2). Yallamma Harakuni (70) was injured and was shifted to Haveri district hospital. Muttappa Harakuni sustained minor injuries.
Police visited the spot, and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.
Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai also visited the family.
Published 19 July 2024, 07:59 IST