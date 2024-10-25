Woman attempts suicide after online harassment in Karnataka's Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A woman has tried to die by suicide allegedly due to sustained online harassment and life-threatening messages, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>This incident took place in Idya in Urathkal police limits in Mangaluru. A man, identfied as Sharique, has been arrested in connection with the matter.</p>.Harassed by husband for giving birth to girl children Karnataka woman ends life .<p>Hospital sources said she took an overdose of paracetamol tablets, allegedly to end her life.</p>.<p>According to family accounts, the woman had been receiving explicit and threatening messages through social media from Shariq, who allegedly intimidated her.</p>.<p>Based on their complaint, police arrested Sharique.</p>