Woman births baby boy, Karnataka hospital hands her baby girl instead

Negligence of KIMS hospital staff led to confusion among the parents of a newborn baby, after the lactating mother was given another baby instead of her own on Wednesday.

According to sources, pregnant woman Muttavva Pujar of Surangi village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district was admitted at KIMS hospital, and she delivered a baby boy on September 3.

As the baby was premature and underweight, it was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and the mother was shifted to the ICU. After two weeks, while discharging her on Wednesday, the KIMS Hospital staff gave a baby girl and said it was her baby.

The confused parents asked the staff, but did not find their behaviour forthcoming. When the parents and their relatives planned to stage a protest, KIMS Hospital Medical Superintendent Arunkumar C intervened and found the correct baby.