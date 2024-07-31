Woman denied work after spouse tests +ve for AIDS gets job back

A woman outsourced worker in a government department, who was compulsorily sent on leave with three months’ salary after her spouse tested positive for AIDS, has won her job back in the district.
The woman, who worked as a low cadre staff, got her job back thanks to the intervention by the HIV/AIDS ombudsman.
She had joined the department three years ago and was doing house-keeping work.
The woman was given a salary of Rs 7,500 per month and was living with her spouse and two children in a rented house.
Two years ago, her spouse tested positive for AIDS. When she shared it with her colleagues, the agency which had hired her sent the woman on compulsory leave with three months’ salary. Despite several appeals, she was denied employment.
At last, she approached the HIV/AIDS ombudsman Shivakumar Veeraiah.
The officer disposed of the case on time and directed the agency to appoint the woman for the same post. She has been getting salary for the past two months.
Published 31 July 2024, 00:58 IST