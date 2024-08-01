Woman killed in house collapse following heavy rain in Karnataka's Moodbidri

Mangaluru: A 66 year old woman died after a house collapsed following heavy rainfall at Borugudde Janata Colony in Nellikaru gram panchayat in Dakshina Kannada.

According to the police, the deceased is Gopi. Following copious rainfall on Wednesday night, Gopi’s house had collapsed fully and suffered serious injuries. Other family members have escaped unhurt. Though she was rushed to hospital in Karkala for treatment, she succumbed to the injuries sustained. MLA Umanath Kotian, Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar visited the spot.

Eleven lives have been lost following rain related incidents in Dakshina Kannada since April 1 till date.