Women's Dasara: Platform to inspire and showcase talents

<p>Tucking the saree pallus to their waist, and tying dupattas sidewards, 118 women of all age groups filled the Mysuru Palace premises with colourful rangolis, as part of the five-day Women's Dasara, which began on Friday (October 4).</p><p>They came up with attractive traditional, dotted rangolis, depicting Durga, Ramamandira, Dasara veteran elephant Arjuna and Mahishasura.</p><p>Besides providing a platform to showcase various talents, Women's Dasara featured several events to inspire women, including interaction with women achievers at Jeevarayana Katte (JK) ground, near the railway station.</p><p>On Friday, humourist Krishnegowda spoke to women on Mysuru tradition and culture. </p>.Mysuru's Yuva Dasara a huge hit as musical extravaganza, good food draws huge crowd.<p>On Saturday (October 5), women and child rights activist Savithri Majumdara spoke on the thoughts of B R Ambedkar on women's empowerment. Former vice-chancellor of Vijayanagar-based Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University Sabiha Bhoomigowda addressed women. </p><p>On Sunday (October 6), Chaaya Nanjappa, the founder of Nectar Fresh, and Ummatthat folk artist Rani Maachaiah shared their experience with women. </p><p>On Monday (October 7), international Paralympic sportsperson K S Shilpa interacted with women. </p><p>They hosted contests like embroidery, flower decoration, vegetable carving, hairstyle, fireless cooking, waste to craft, poster making, desi games like kunte bille, and tug of war. There were humour shows and cultural programmes.</p><p>On Monday, there were programmes for senior citizens and specially-abled. There were musical chairs, and ball in the bucket contests for women senior citizens, and senior citizens. Specially-abled presented the programmes. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: Fairy lights, drone show leave visitors spellbound.<p>On Tuesday (October 8), as part of Chinnara Dasara, there was a magic show by Srinivas and a fancy dress contest. </p><p>Radha Mallappa who has created a record, by making artefacts with sea shells, interacted with women. </p><p>Later in the day, Women's Dasara offered a platform for transgenders to showcase their talent including song and dance. </p><p>Rajyotsava award winner transgender Akkai Padmashali interacted with them and said, "At a time when many transgenders are still not accepted by their own family members, we are thankful for the benefit of Gruha Lakshmi scheme and platforms like Dasara. We are happy about this inclusiveness with equal opportunity for all". </p><p>Transgender Pranathi Prakash and a team of Seven Rainbows performed cultural programmes. </p><p>Women entrepreneurs of Self Help Groups from across Karnataka were given an opportunity to showcase and market their products at the expo hosted as part of Women's Dasara.</p><p>Aparna from Nagavalli on BiligiriRanga Hill of Chamarajnagar district displayed healthy food such as Amla Morabba dipped in honey, and Lakshmana Phala cube, which are said to be good for cancer cure. </p>.Lalithakale and Karakushalakale Dasara: Sculptors depict freedom struggle in Mysuru.<p>Suma and Sowmya from Malavalli of Mandya district displayed swadeshi organic food and millets.</p><p>Jameela Banu of T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district displayed hand-knitted sweaters.</p><p>Sudha from Ramdurga near Belgaum displayed handloom and Ilkal sarees.</p><p>Nikitha Kamkar from Belgaum displayed hand embroidery works.</p><p>Sangeetha from Bidar is displaying metal sculptures.</p><p>Manali S Paranjape showcased earrings made of cotton clothes. Sameer from Mysuru displayed handmade wooden toys. </p><p>Shyla, a Mysurean, said she was happy to see and shop a variety of cloth bags, designer blouses and dresses in the expo. </p>