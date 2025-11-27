<p>Amid the ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister's post and power sharing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> , who has been aspiring for the top post, has posted a cryptic message, saying "word power is world power" and asked everyone to "walk the talk".</p><p>"Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word," his post on X on Thursday, seemed directed at the party top brass, said, adding to the buzz.</p><p>This came days after Shivakumar said there was a "secret deal" among "five to six of us" in the party and that he believes in his conscience.</p>. <p>Speculation about the leadership change in the State is growing as the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term earlier this month. </p><p>When the government came to power in May 2023, there was a tussle between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Shivakumar for the chief ministerial post. There were reports that suggested that there was a compromise based on a "rotational Chief Minister formula", according to which Shivakumar would take charge after two-and-a-half years. However, neither the two leaders nor the party have spoken on the rumoured 'power-sharing agreement'. </p><p>Recently, Siddaramaiah said he would continue as Chief Minister for full five years, subject to the Congress high command's decision.</p>.Karnataka power tussle: Kharge says issue will be resolved after discussions with Rahul, Sonia.<p>On Thursday, Shivakumar said, "Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power."</p><p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said in Delhi that he, along with senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, would resolve the power tussle issue in Karnataka. "We will give the mediation that is required," he said. </p><p>The party high command is likely to summon Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to the national capital, possibly on Friday, for another round of meeting. </p>