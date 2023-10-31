Yadgir DC suspends govt staff en masse for dereliction of duty

Yadgir, dhns: The Deputy Commissioner Dr Susheela B, on Monday, suspended several village administrators and first division clerks (FDA) en masse on the charge of dereliction of their duty.
Failure to curb illegal sand mafia, absenteeism in the meetings, misbehaving with the government employees are cited as the reasons for such punitive action.
The village administrator Devendra Biradar of Shahapur taluk has been suspended for not following the orders of the higher officials in connection with curbing the illegal sand transportation at Hattigodur check-post.
Pirapur village administrator Basavaraj, FDA Mahesh serving at assistant commissioner's office in Hunasagi taluk are also suspended for not attending the review meeting of the revenue department.
Meanwhile, FDA Suguresh, Surpur Hobli revenue inspector Basavaraj Biradar, Vadagera taluk village administrators Srimanth, Siddalingappa are also suspended. The deputy commissioner has initiated similar action against Yadgir taluk village administrators Amanuel Raju, Girish Raikoti for remaining absent in the revenue department meeting without obtaining prior permission from her.
She has also issued notices to revenue inspector Mahendra, Sagar Gram Panchayat Grade-1 Secretary Kalappa, Kakkera Nadakacheri, Deputy tahsildar Revappa, Hunasagi tahsildar office clerk Sridhar Pawar, Yadgir assistant commissioner office Grade-2 tahsildar Anita Sajjan, Shahapur PWD branch officer and Yadgir RTO vehicle inspector for failure to prevent the illegal sand transportation at Hattigodur check-post in Shahapur taluk.
The deputy commissioner had issued directions to erect check-posts by involving the staff of revenue department in Shahapur taluk limits to prevent illegal sand transportation. Still, they failed to curb the illegal sand mafia and remained absent when she had visited the venue on October 29, forcing her to issue notices to many officials and government employees.