<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yaduveer-krishnadatta-chamaraja-wadiyar">Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar</a>, Mysuru MP, on Monday condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/communal-clash-during-ganesha-procession-tension-prevails-in-maddur-town-21-taken-into-custody-3716923">stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur town</a> of Mandya district on Sunday night.</p><p>While responding to a question by reporters on the incident, he urged the Karnataka government to take steps to ensure no such communal incident recurs in the State.</p>.Maddur clash: 'It's a Taliban govt in Karnataka', says Prathap Simha .<p>Wadiyar said it was unfortunate that stones and iron rods were thrown at the people taking part in the procession at Ram-Rahim Nagar in Maddur. “The government should ensure that the troublemakers are arrested. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. Such incidents should not repeat,” he said.</p>