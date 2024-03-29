'Amit Shah a goonda, has criminal cases': Yathindra targets BJP

Hanur (Chamarajanagar district): Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday targeted BJP leader and Home minister Amit Shah by accusing him of being a 'goonda, rowdy' and said that PM Modi has 'such persons as his associates'.
Addressing a Congress meeting in the town on Thursday, he said, “He (Amit Shah) faces murder charges in Gujarat. He has a background in criminal activities. But now, he is in a high position in the country.”
Continuing his tirade against the Union government, he said, “They had promised to create 2 crore jobs for the unemployed. Now, they say it is not the responsibility of the central government to create jobs. They promised to bring black money. But what happened? They have not even disclosed the names of account holders in Swiss banks”.
“The BJP has been claiming to secure more than 400 seats. It is their secret agenda to change the Constitution if they get 400 seats. If there is a government that is strangling the democratic setup in the history of the country, it is Modi’s government”, he criticised.
