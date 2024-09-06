Yogaraj Bhat booked after light boy dies during film shooting

Bengaluru: Police have booked Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat after a light boy died from a 30-foot ladder during the shooting of the movie Manada Kadalu on Thursday.
Shivaraj, 30, a native of Tumakuru district's Koratagere, died during the incident that occurred near VRL Arena on Bengaluru's northern outskirts.
Bhat, famous for delivering such hits as Mungaru Male, Gaalipata and Drama in a career spanning more than two decades, has been listed as accused number 3 in the FIR filed by the Madanayakanahalli police. Suresh, the manager, has been listed as accused number 1.
By not taking necessary precautions during the film's shooting, they are alleged to have caused death by negligence, according to police sources.
Shivaraj, the deceased, lived in the city with his brother, who is also a light boy, the sources added.
Published 05 September 2024, 23:03 IST