You are not Mr Clean but Mr Corrupt: C T Ravi to CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: BJP leader C T Ravi said that Congress is disturbed by the overwhelming response for BJP's Padayatra and its success, so out of fear Congress leaders are trying to blackmail.
He said, CM Siddaramaiah claims he is free from any black mark on his image in his 40 years of political career.
He questioned, whether the allegations in MUDA, Valmiki Corporation scams; denotification of 884 acre land of Arkavathi redo which is proved in Kempanna report; violation of KTTP (The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements act) in Minority corporation, are not black marks to CM Siddaramaiah and his administration?
CM has no courage to face the truth and hence is trying to escape. You are not Mr clean, but Mr Corrupt. You are an escapist. Siddaramaiah is not free from blackmark but a corrupt man. Where has he got clean public life? You patronise corruption and you are beneficiary too," he alleged.
He added, "Kesare survey no 464 in Mysuru was notified in 1997. How was it denotified in 1998? Who was the influential person behind it? In my view it was you, as you were Deputy Chief Minister and Mysuru district in-charge minister then. You planned well and denotified developed land. Since there are allegations against CM himself, he has to own the moral responsibility and resign and pave the way for fair investigation.
"There has to be a probe in the issue by Sitting High Court judge or CBI. In order to escape, don't point at B S Yeddyurappa. Even if BSY has done mistake let him be punished," he said.
Published 07 August 2024, 13:36 IST