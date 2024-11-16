Youths should become members of cooperative societies, engage in development of society & country: Minister K N Rajanna

<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Cooperation K N Rajanna has appealed the youth to join hands with a cooperative movement and enrich the sector.</p><p>More and more youths should become the members of cooperative societies and thereby engage in development of the society and the country, he said during the 71st All India Cooperative Week organised by Karnataka Rajya Sahakara Mahamandala, Karnataka Rajya Sahakara Marata Mahamandala, SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday.</p><p>“Youth had remained out of the cooperative movement. They should develop an interest in the field. The cooperative movement should evolve into a people's movement, and cooperative institutions must operate beyond caste and political affiliations,” he said.</p><p>The minister said that by 2025, India will become a five trillion-dollar economy and by 2040, the country will become a 30 trillion-dollar economy. </p><p>India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To achieve the development of the economy, cooperatives will play an important role. The state government has brought in amendment to Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, to strengthen the sector further.</p>.ED raids Kolkata-based cooperative society, Sahara group; seizes Rs 2.98 cr cash.<p>Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader stated that the cooperative sector has made a significant contribution to enabling rural people and farmers to build a life of self-respect.</p><p>He urged the minister to hike the incentives paid for the milk producers societies, to help in the increase in milk production in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. </p><p>"The incentives paid for the milk society staff also should be increased. A loan mela on the lines of loan mela initiated by former union minister Janardhan Poojary should be held across the state to help the people," he added.</p><p>District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "After independence, efforts to strengthen the cooperative sector began through five-year plans. Since then, the cooperative sector has undergone numerous revolutionary changes. In Dakshina Kannada district, the common people have systematically built and successfully managed the cooperative sector."</p><p>There is a need to emphasise on love and mutual trust rather than provocative speeches, said the minister. Cooperative sectors have helped in increasing productivity and efficiency.</p><p>The dignitaries released Nandini Premium probiotic curd with a shelf life of 15 days on the occasion. Former deputy CM Lakshman Savadi, Rajya Sahakara Mahamandala President G T Deve Gowda, Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar and others were present.</p><p>‘Sahakara Manikya’ award was conferred on Moodbidri Seva Sahakari Sangha, Padubidri Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sangha and Ramakrishna Credit Cooperative Society on the occasion. The award carried a five gram gold medal and Rs 10,000 cash.</p>