YouTuber 'assaulted' for writing song on PM Modi

Mysuru: A YouTuber has lodged a complaint at Nazarbad police station in Mysuru, alleging that he was assaulted and ill-treated by five youths of a minority community near Gun House in Mysuru on Friday afternoon, for reportedly writing a song on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lakshminarayan, resident of Hallikerehundi of Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district, is the complainant.
In his complaint, Rohith has stated that he had written a song on Modi during his Vijay Sankalp convention in Mysuru on Sunday. He released the song on his YouTube channel - RR film company.
He requested an unknown person to listen to his song and subscribe to his channel on Friday afternoon. That person reportedly requested him to play the song for his friends too and had taken him to a nearby place. His friends allegedly objected to him for writing a song on Modi and allegedly asked him to say 'Pakistan Zindabad'.
When he refused, they assaulted him, burnt him with cigarette buts and poured alcohol over him, Rohith has stated.
The Nazarbad Police have filed an FIR and are investigating. Mysuru city Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that they have formed a special team to nab the accused.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:47 IST)