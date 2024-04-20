YouTuber 'assaulted' for writing song on PM Modi

In his complaint, Rohith has stated that he had written a song on Modi during his Vijay Sankalp convention in Mysuru on Sunday. He released the song on his YouTube channel - RR film company.

He requested an unknown person to listen to his song and subscribe to his channel on Friday afternoon. That person reportedly requested him to play the song for his friends too and had taken him to a nearby place. His friends allegedly objected to him for writing a song on Modi and allegedly asked him to say 'Pakistan Zindabad'.